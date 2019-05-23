SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has filed a civil complaint lawsuit against the embattled Arizona utility company, Johnson Utilities, LLC, a press release from the department says.

The ADEQ says Johnson Utilities is the most cited private utility company and the department has received almost 300 complaints from community members in the San Tan area since 2017.

RELATED: Group urges governor to sever ties with controversial Johnson Utilities owner



The lawsuit is based on fines for 57 different counts, which include the following:

• Sanitary sewer overflows

• Discharges without a permit

• Overtopping of impoundments

• Monitoring and reporting violations

• Water pressure violations

• Unauthorized modifications

• Offensive odor

One notice of violation warned that "Johnson Utilities is not permitted to discharge untreated sewage into Queen Creek," and describes a spill from a manhole cover on Dec. 7, 2016. Other similar incidents were described on various dates in the documents.

In March 2018, pump plant operators noticed corrosion at the pump and found treated wastewater overflowing in a stormwater retention basin, near the plant, documents showed.

The maximum fines for these offenses range from $500 to $25,000 per day, per violation, according to ADEQ.

RELATED: Johnson Utilities is warning its customers of high nitrate levels

The utility company has been at the center of controversy for years for high usage bills and poor water quality.

RELATED: Johnson Utilities complaints come pouring in



“Johnson Utilities has continuously failed to follow through in the normal collaborative process that ADEQ prefers to remedy non-compliance issues,” ADEQ Director Misael Cabrera said. “Johnson Utilities has left the Department with no other choice than to pursue legal action.”