Artist Aaron Bass and his volunteers had already started painting a mural to honor the late Sen. John McCain when it all came to a screeching halt a few days ago.

“It was a late night. We came out here after hours, just like we had told the development review board we would do, and we started with our boom. Started doing the center stripe,” said Aaron Bass.

The following day they were kicked off the property that sits off Craftsman Court just south of Fifth Avenue in Old Town Scottsdale.

Developer Eric Marvin -- who owns the building that will display the mural -- is all for the mural, as he told 12 News back in November.

“I'm so proud to be a part of this,” Marvin said.

The only problem is that Marvin owns the building, not the parking lot the mural would be looking over.

The parking lot is private. Each spot is reserved and marked with a number. The owner of the parking lot refuses to grant Bass and his volunteers access to install the mural.

12 News reached out to the owner of the parking lot and have not heard back.

Bass and his group went through the Scottsdale Development Review Board and got the necessary permits.

The mural can be completed in five nights, according to Bass. He wants to make it easy on everybody involved by only working at night.

“His tenants -- we wanted to make sure they were all gone before we started anything,” said Bass.

The mural, which was endorsed by Meghan McCain through a tweet is now on hold until the City of Scottsdale figures out this dispute.

“It's purely about a commemoration of the late Sen. McCain and the veterans that serve now. Anybody that is stopping it is really, to me, against those ideas,” said Bass.