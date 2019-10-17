PHOENIX — The Arizona Appeals Court hearing for Jodi Arias is set to be held Thursday at 10 a.m. According to Brahm Resnik, the hearing couldn’t be more different from the sensational Arias trial that captivated the country.

Jodi Arias is also not expected to appear in court today. She’ll be in prison as attorneys appeal her conviction and life sentence.

Arias' lawyers claim there was a circus atmosphere inside and outside of the courtroom during her trial, an atmosphere that they argue deprived her of a fair trial.

The judges who will hear the appeal have very specific questions about how the behavior of the prosecutor, Juan Martinez, may have affected the verdict.

But there is one thing that likely won't come up at the hearing: the recent ethics complaints alleging sexual misconduct by Martinez during and after the trial. The complaints were filed earlier this year, several months after Arias filed her appeal, putting them outside the court record.

Martinez is facing allegations of ethical misconduct in a formal complaint filed by the State Bar of Arizona. He has since been reassigned to deal with auto theft cases.

Arias was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2013 for murdering her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander, in his Mesa home in 2008. She was sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

Arias appealed the conviction in July 2018.

