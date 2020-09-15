Jobs available in Arizona right now

Amazon is hiring thousands of people and smaller Phoenix-area companies are looking for employees too.

PHOENIX — It is no secret the economy took a big hit during the pandemic, but jobs are beginning to return. Here are some opportunities in the Valley.

Let’s start big: Amazon is hiring for 100,000 new and part time jobs across the country. Here in Arizona, the company is in the process of hiring 3,000 permanent gigs at a starting wage of $15 an hour with benefits. That is on day one.

Smaller companies too are getting in on the act.

“We are doing some massive hiring right now," said Tommy Mello owner of A1 Garage Door Service.

A1 Garage Door Service is a company that has a Phoenix location and handles all things garage doors.

"We’ve got roughly about 50 people here between CSRs, dispatchers, technicians you see in the background and looking for amazing, amazing people right now," he said.

And for now, some of these jobs can even be done for home.

“The greatest news," Mello said, "is you don’t need to have experience: come here, fresh, excited with a big smile and we got a job for ya!”

The local non-profit Career Connectors is hosting a virtual job fair tomorrow, Wednesday, September 16.