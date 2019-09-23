PHOENIX — The Valley mother of a Marine who was missing for five days is speaking out for the first time since her son was found safe in Texas.

Stacy Wallace said she is relieved to hear that her 20-year-old son Job was found safe in Texas late Saturday.

Job Wallace was reported missing after he did not report for duty at Camp Pendleton in southern California on Tuesday morning. He was last seen leaving a friend's house in Surprise around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

But the Naval Criminal Investigative Service confirmed that Job was taken into custody Saturday night in Navarro County, Texas, about an hour south of Dallas.

Missing Marine

“Lance Cpl. Wallace was taken into custody without incident by NCIS and local law enforcement tonight at a rest area in Navarro County, Texas,” Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thomas said in a statement.

“We offer our sincere gratitude to the local police departments in Texas and Arizona, as well as our federal partners, for their aid in bringing this to a safe resolution.”

Officials did not release more details, citing an ongoing investigation. The Wallace family, in a late Saturday news release, also said details regarding his disappearance "are not being released at this time."

Stacy Wallace said she is glad that Job has been found, and grateful to all who helped spread the word.

PREVIOUS: A Valley man who never showed for service at Camp Pendleton found safe in Texas

"It feels great," she told 12 News, while taking down a note she left on her door for her once-missing son.

"He's safe, that's all that matters."

Job was taken back to Camp Pendleton on Saturday to receive medical treatment, the family said in a news release late that night.

Even though Job's whereabouts are once again known, many questions remain about his disappearance, such as why he didn't report for duty.

"At this point I just know he's found, he's alive, he's safe and any further questions would have to be with NCIS, I just don't know the details," Stacy said.

Stacy said she has talked with her son, and said he was with the truck that was initially spotted in Texas when NCIS found him.

"Our conversation was just overwhelmingly positive and we just, it was a beautiful moment," she said.

"It's just a rollout of emotions. He's safe, and we're still in that moment of he's safe," Stacy added.

"I just know everything is going to be okay."