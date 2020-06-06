JC Penney to close at Christown Spectrum Mall

It's the second bit of bad news for Christown in recent months. In February Costco announced its plans to close later this year.

PHOENIX — The coronavirus has delivered another economic blow, this time to the heart of an Arizona shopping landmark.

The old Christown Mall that is now Christown Spectrum Mall will lose its JC Penney store after the company declared bankruptcy.

It's the second bit of bad news for Christown in recent months. In February Costco announced its plans to close later this year.

The move by JC Penney is part of a bankruptcy reorganization. JC Penney is closing 154 stores in all nationwide, according to a news release.

The company says it plans to emerge from bankruptcy "stronger and remain one of the nation's leading retailers."

But for the historic mall at Bethany Home and 19th Ave, the announcement marks another signing of changing times.

hristown Mall was the first air-conditioned mall built in Arizona in 1961. Giant Tamerisk trees still stand on the south side of the mall where a farm used to be located.

JC Penney was an original anchor store of the mall.