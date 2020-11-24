Javelina spotted in residential areas in the Valley

"They all just started walking into the garage," Hediger said. "I guess they’re somewhat domestic.”

PHOENIX — Keith Hediger had left the garage open.

And the wildlife noticed.

"They all just started walking into the garage," Hediger said. "I guess they’re somewhat domestic.”

Hediger had a squadron - the actual word for a group - of javelina milling about in his garage.

"I’ve never seen that many, ever," Hediger said.

12 News viewers have been sending in videos and pictures of javelina all over the Valley.

A family of them crossing a green belt in Ahwatukee, a single one running through an apartment complex. Wildlife officials say it's not that unusual.

“They’re looking for food," Amy Burnett with AZZ Game and Fish said. "The ones that are in the urban interface have gotten used to people feeding them.”

She says the drought is probably NOT driving them closer to town. They’re just going where the easy food and water is.

They know where you feed your dogs and cats – where the lakes and fountains are.

But wildlife experts warn you shouldn’t get too close to them.