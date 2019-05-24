Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park said its jaguar, Sara, is back in the spotlight.

That's because she now has a little cub. According to the zoo, she gave birth to the healthy cub earlier this month.

"Wildlife World’s newest member shares in Sara’s same beautiful black melanistic coloration," the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

The zoo said Sara's cub is "receiving around-the-clock care" and enjoys bottles "several times a day." In the next few weeks, the zoo said, the little one will add meat to her diet.

According to the zoo, Sara will return to her habitat full time once modifications to it are completed. She is currently spending 15 hours a day in her habitat, the zoo said.