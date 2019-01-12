There were tears of joy in Mesa this week as Jacob's Hope, the first residential care facility in Arizona for infants who were born substance-exposed, received its first infant.

The baby boy, who was transferred from Phoenix Children’s Hospital, was welcomed with open arms and now has 24/7 care while his mom works to get clean and sober.

“He’s such a gift,” said Jo Jones, co-founder and president.

“Everyone was just in tears seeing him come in,” said Leslie Bowers, co-founder and vice president.

The boy, who is 2 weeks old, came to the facility on Wednesday. Jacob’s Hope can care for as many as 12 babies at a time.

“It is so wonderful to see a baby here,” said Jones.

Emotions were running high for staff members, as the medical team arrived with the bundle of joy.

“We are thankful,” said Bowers.

He was brought to Jacob’s Hope because his mom was addicted to drugs. He was born suffering from exposure because of her use during pregnancy.

“They have tons of resources,” the boy's mom said.

At Jacob’s Hope, he will get immediate counseling care from a team of doctors and nurses while the drugs leave his system.

His mom is working toward a clean and sober life through a treatment program.

His mom and dad are more than grateful.

“I’ve already learned so much,” she said. “They are just doing that out of the kindness of their heart, because this is what they love to do.

"The world needs more people like that.”

Jo Jones and Leslie Bowers created Jacob’s Hope in memory of Jo’s son Jacob, who she adopted at just 3 days old and was exposed to meth.

“(I) knew that we needed something like this in Arizona for these babies,” said Jones. “We can get them regulated, in a good place. We can work with the family… teach them the techniques to take care of these babies.”

“We have these bracelets that I saw the nurse wearing one,” the baby boy’s mom said. “It says Jacob’s Hope on it, for the babies… I’m wearing this forever.“

The baby boy will likely be at Jacob’s Hope for about 30 days while staff members work with his parents to put together a developmental plan.

“We’re so excited,” said Bowers.

The ultimate goal is to get him home to a healthy, drug-free environment with a mom who is stable and able to care for him.

“That will be like the greatest Christmas present for us,” she said.