It's fall y'all! Pumpkin patches are opening up around the Valley

Mother Nature's Farm in Gilbert opens for the season on Saturday morning.

GILBERT, Ariz. — It may not be October yet, but it’s officially fall y’all!

As a sign of the season, pumpkin patches are starting to pop up around the Valley.

"I love fall it’s the greatest time," owner Wade Kelsall said. "We can fit a couple thousand people out here and still be social distanced."

He expects hundreds of people on the first day the farm portion opens.

There are signs that read 'keep a cow-lengths apart.'

For the particularly pretty pumpkins this year, Kelsall said we have the weather to thank.

"The monsoon, when it took breaks it let off, it rained and then didn’t," he explained. "If it rains all the time it’s not good."

Mother Nature's Farm has a maze, hayride, animals you can feed, and a general store.

"We sell everything you need for Halloween and Christmas, also our jams and salsas are very popular."

No reservations are required.

