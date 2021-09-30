It's fall, so that means only one thing. Oktoberfest is here!

Guests in attendance can look forward to locally produced Von Hanson's Beer Brats, Von Hanson's Big Poppa Brats and Pork Schnitzel.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — It's time to start thinking about fall and all its glory, football is already underway, pumpkin spice everything is available and Oktoberfest is something to cheers to!

Pedal Haus Brewery in Chandler, one of two Valley locations, is looking to host the best beer drinkers and schnitzel eaters in town. Tickets are going fast but it's not too late to plan your weekend.

The whole block is going to turn into a party with all the traditional Oktoberfest activities. On Saturday, Oct. 2, participants can compete with stein hoisting contests, sausage eating contests, live music by a polka band and much more.

The fun doesn't stop there, the annual celebration will feature multiple bands and a wiener toss contest which raises money for a good cause.

Friends said on Sunday, Sept. 19, Roberto was doing what he loves most, riding his bike. He was taking part in the Skull Valley Loop Challenge in Prescott, just one day after doing the Barn Burner 100-mile mountain bike ride.

Roberto was only a couple of miles from the finish of the ride on Sunday, and as he descended towards downtown Prescott, a car turned in front of him, and he went into the side of it, friends said.

Part of the party will be focused on raising money for the single father of two, at a place he loves, Pedal Haus.

For more details on the event, visit the Pedal Haus website.

