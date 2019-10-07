CHANDLER, Ariz — A Valley family is thankful to be home after a horrifying trip. Mike Kilian said for decades, he and his family and friends have taken this fishing trip, but this time around was much different.

Kilian said he and five family members and friends were vacationing for a week in Ontario, Canada, when storms sparked fires that threatened the lake area where they were staying.

"The fire got closer and closer to the point where we could see it, then it started surrounding the whole cabin," he said.

Kilian said they've been traveling to this cozy cabin to for 40 years, enjoying nice weather even catching a few fish, but this year, the fire forced a drastic change of plans.

"It just kept getting darker and darker and I said, 'Tim, I don't feel comfortable fishing anymore; this is getting too close,'" Kilian said.

Thanks to a satellite phone the cabin owner lent them, the group was able to call for help.

"Thank God he did because that was a life-saver, and there was another camp with 20+ people about 8 miles away. He says, 'You probably saved their lives before the flames and wind got there, and they were huddled up in the middle of lake in their boats," he said.

Not long after, the first-of-its-kind rescue took place and got Kilian and the group out of harm's way.

"A helicopter is coming to get you, so the helicopter comes and does an air rescue that they've never done before, and they're hovering over the platform because they can't land on it and we had to get on and they got us out," he said.

He told 12 News if the chopper wasn't able to come, they were going to put life jackets on and hope for the best on the lake, but thankfully, all six are back in the states safe and sound.

Kilian said they will continue their annual trip and will be sure to have a satellite phone. As for the cabin, he tells us it's burned, but everyone is OK.