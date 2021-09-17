Phoenix-based international group kicks off plank challenge to help prevent veteran suicide

The ISSA is asking people, groups, organizations and employers to pledge a daily plank for 1.22 minutes in September to spread awareness of veteran suicide.

PHOENIX — September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is kicking off a campaign to help prevent U.S. military veteran suicide.

An estimated 22 military veterans are thought to commit suicide every day, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs.



ISSA is choosing planks to resemble slowing down time, breathing and strength to stand with people living with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Anyone can join and pledge planks by going to ISSA-online on their social media outlets, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

