Is donating to Ukrainians by renting out Airbnbs a good idea? Valley fraud expert weighs in

PHOENIX — It’s a charitable effort that’s going viral on social media. People are donating money to Ukrainians through Airbnb, and encouraging others to do the same.

The idea is that Ukrainian hosts will get the money quickly. However, donors won't actually be staying in Ukraine amid war.

Is this a safe and secure route to help rather than going to a trusted charity?

Attorney Samuel Doncaster owns Fraud Fighters Law Firm in Phoenix. He said you need to do your homework before booking with the vacation rental service as a means of aid.

First step? Make sure the owner of the property is actually Ukrainian because Airbnbs are often owned by investors who don’t even live in the same country as their property.

You don’t want your hard-earned money getting into the wrong hands, after all.

"So in a place like Odessa, which has a lot of cultural ties to Russia, there’s actually a really decent chance that a large number of those Airbnb owners are Russian investors," Doncaster explained. "Would you be OK with doing that to support Ukraine if you knew the money was really going to a Russian oligarch?"

The best way to ensure your money is going to the right place is to read the reviews on the listing. If they've had the listing up for a while, and visitors have personally met and written about the owner, it's a good sign.

"One of the red flags you want to look for is how new the listing is, right?" he said. "Somebody who is trying this fraudulent activity, there’s a decent chance they might even try to offer you a property that doesn’t even exist geotagged in Ukraine, they could be sitting anywhere in the world doing that."

