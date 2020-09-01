PHOENIX — As tensions continue to rise between the U.S. and Iran, one Valley man has a very unique perspective.

Nate Terani is a first-generation Iranian American. He was born in the United States and served in the U.S. Navy. He has also worked in intelligence with the Defense Intelligence Agency.

He, more than most, straddles both worlds.

"I think it tough when you have military action going on in a country where you know people. You wonder if family will be safe," said Terani.

Nate says it's been "heartbreaking" to watch the last few days unfold.

"I think about all the work that I did and other professionals are doing now… and we have to ask ourselves, do we want to commit another generation of our daughters and sons to this forever war in the Middle East?" Terani said.

Terani has lived in the U.S. all his life, but he still understands just how important General Soleimani was to the Iranian people.

He said more than his military position, Iranian people saw him as a guardian of their country.

"He was the epitome of what a soldier should be for the Iranians. He was seen as their top soldier, top general, top defender – because when you're living under that kind of threat the only thing you want to do is defend yourself," he said.

