BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Sources within the Buckeye Police Department tell 12 News the case involving the missing 10-year-old boy is almost complete. Investigators have been in contact with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and have discussed details of the case.

Jesse Wilson went missing from his Buckeye home back in July of 2016. A massive search ensued as officers and volunteers scoured the area around the boy’s home. Flyers were posted all around town, but there was no sign of Jesse.

As the weeks and months passed, any hope of finding the boy alive started to fade. In March of this year human remains were found in a remote part of Buckeye.

It would take three weeks for the DPS lab to confirm what many feared, the remains belonged to Jesse.

EARLIER: Found bones are from missing boy Jesse Wilson, police say

The news, while horrible, provide critical evidence detectives need to help solve this case. DNA evidence recovered at the house and other places can now be matched to Jesse. The link is vital for investigators and prosecutors and provides a scientific roadmap of the murder.

12 News has learned Buckeye Police have not formally presented its case to the County Attorney’s Office but has had a series of informal discussions.

A source within the police department tells 12 News that investigators are waiting for the final report from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office before presenting the case to the County Attorney’s Office.

Police have yet to identify a suspect in the case, but speculation has centered on Jesse’s adoptive mother Crystal Wilson.

Police tell 12 News Wilson has left Arizona and now resides in Georgia.

