Police searching for suspect after triple shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot Thursday night.

The shooting happened at a house near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 8 p.m.

The shooter is still at large, police say. But investigators have not provided a description of the suspect.

Investigators say none of the victims have died, but they couldn’t say what condition they’re in.

Neighbors in the area say the incident sounded like a drive-by shooting, but police are working to determine if that’s true and what led up to the gunshots.

Roads in the area have been closed during the investigation.