TEMPE, Ariz. — Police are investigating a collision after a motorcycle crashed into a parked car beside a house in Tempe.

Both the male driver and female passenger were transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, police said.

According to authorities, there were people inside of the house when the crash happened, but none were hurt.

Police are still on the scene of the crash attempting to determine a cause.

"It's very early to determine what caused the accident or how fast they were going," said Sargent Matt Feddeler of the Tempe Police Department. "We do have witnesses that say they believe speed was possibly a factor."

