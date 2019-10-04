PHOENIX — An investigation of a suspicious package led to the closure of three freeways at the Mini-Stack interchange early Wednesday morning.

The closures were lifted around 9 a.m. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the freeways that were affected during the closure included Interstate 10 westbound, State Route 51 southbound and Loop 202 westbound.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers were notified of the package alongside a traffic pole near I-10 and 16th Street just before 7 a.m.

DPS said its Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to investigate the package. Aerial footage showed a robot near a white box. At least one trooper was seen walking toward the box in a bomb suit, another was seen opening the box shortly after.

DPS later said the package was determined to not be a threat.