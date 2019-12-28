A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle on the Interstate 17 in Phoenix on Friday.

The accident occurred on the northbound lanes of the highway near Camelback Road.

It caused the highway to be shut down, which led to massive delays in the area.

All traffic was being forced to exit at Camelback, but drivers could re-enter at Bethany Home Road.

The HOV and left lane reopened around 9:45 p.m.

Sky 12 footage showed a Fry's Food Store semi-truck on the scene.

No other details were immediately known.

It was one of two deadly car crashes in Phoenix on Friday night.

Another crash occurred at 57th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Three people were transported to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

12 News

A woman was killed in the crash.

The street was closed for east and west traffic.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.