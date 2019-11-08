The Interstate 10 eastbound has been closed from the U.S. 60 to the Loop 202 since Saturday morning for work related to the new South Mountain Freeway.

Driver Tracy Pietrzak is having to take a different way home from work because of it.

"I want to say it took me 25 minutes because it reroutes going to a different highway going a different direction and you have to get off and backtrack. So yeah, it was a little rough," Pietrzak said.

Crews are taking down old overhead signs on I-10 and putting up the new ones for the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

"We should have all the lanes open late December, early January," Tom Herrmmann, Arizona Department of Transportation spokesman, said.

Work has been progressing along the 22-mile stretch of freeway.

"We're building bridges, we're preparing to pave roads, that should start in September. We've put new decks on bridges, so we've made a lot of progress in a lot of areas," Herrmann said.

The South Mountain Freeway is the largest freeway construction project in the history of the state.

Voters approved money for the idea back in the 1980s, and while it's taken a bit to get here, Herrmann said it should help keep traffic moving around the Valley.

"Broadway curve has about 250,000 vehicles per day that go through that area. This will take some of that traffic off," Herrmann said.

"It will help people on the east side get to the west side, and from the west side to the east side much more quickly, much more easily with much less congestion."

While it's an inconvenience now, the long anticipated project is a few months away from being behind us.

"It is absolutely worth the wait," Herrmann said.

I-10 will open back up Monday morning at 5 a.m.

