PHOENIX — A crash involving six vehicles forced the closure of Interstate 10 eastbound at 75th Avenue late Saturday.

Captain Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department said there were three people injured as a result of the crash. One adult was in serious condition and two adults had minor injuries.

One of the vehicles sustained heavy damage, he added.

The adult in serious condition was transported to a local hospital; the other two adults were not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash will be under investigation by Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The highway was closed around 6:30 p.m. All traffic was being forced to exit at 75th Avenue.

It was not immediately clear when the highway would be reopened.

The westbound lanes were not affected.