PHOENIX — Roughly 4,000 champions from 50 countries are in Phoenix ahead of next week’s World Hip Hop Dance Championship presented by Paul Mitchell.

America’s best dance crews, made up of five to nine dancers and MegaCrews, which include teams with of up to 45 dancers will compete in the USA Hip Hop Dance Championship Monday.

The crews from all over the U.S. are competing to advance to the 17th annual World Preliminaries that kick off tomorrow at the Arizona Grand Resort.

The World Finals will be held on August 11 at Grand Canyon University Arena.

A panel of experienced judges use a ten-point Olympic style judging system to determine who advances. The USA and World Hip Hop Dance Championships are the flagship events, developed and organized by Hip Hop International, known worldwide as the innovators of dance crew competitions and creators of the Emmy-Award winning “Randy Jackson Presents America’s Best Dance Crew.”

Founded in 2001, Hip Hop International began a revolution that propelled street dance from the background to the forefront of mainstream media and popular culture.

For more information on event schedules and tickets, go to the Hip Hop International website.

