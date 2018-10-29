SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A store, gas station, car wash and delicious barbecue, “The Thumb” in Scottsdale has it all.

And don’t be fooled by the hashtag on its Instagram, this spot is anything but average. Once featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” the restaurant with a gas station is a hidden gem in the desert.

According to the restaurant, the brisket and pork are smoked in-house anywhere between 12-14 hours overnight. The ribs start smoking early in the morning. There’s also seven different sauces, all homemade.

The gas at “The Thumb” is just as high-class as its barbecue. It’s not out of the ordinary to catch a glimpse of an expensive car or two fueling up.

They also have a bakery, where delicious pastries are made from scratch every morning.

And inside, you’ll find a store and a can’t-miss fish tank. The restaurant was once featured on the show “Tanked” on Animal Planet.

“The Thumb” is located at 9393 East Bell Road in Scottsdale. While the fuel pumps are always open, the restaurant is not.

For hours and more information on all the things you can to do for your stomach and car at “The Thumb,” check out its website.