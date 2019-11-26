PHOENIX — (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who escaped from a west Phoenix jail has been taken back into custody.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Katrina Celaya escaped from the Estrella Jail on Friday by leaving through an open sliding door and climbing over a barbed-wire fence.

Katrina Celaya
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Officers who saw Celaya running took her into custody.

Celaya, who has earlier convictions for possession of drug paraphernalia, was in jail on a probation violation.

