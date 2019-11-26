PHOENIX — (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who escaped from a west Phoenix jail has been taken back into custody.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Katrina Celaya escaped from the Estrella Jail on Friday by leaving through an open sliding door and climbing over a barbed-wire fence.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Officers who saw Celaya running took her into custody.

Celaya, who has earlier convictions for possession of drug paraphernalia, was in jail on a probation violation.

