A man has been charged in the death of a detention officer in October.

A grand jury has indicted Daniel Davitt for second-degree murder in the death of Gene Lee, a 6-year veteran of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Davitt attacked Lee without provocation while Lee was on patrol at Lower Buckeye Jail.

12 News

PREVIOUSLY: Detention officer dies after jail attack

Lee's death was the first time the sheriff's office lost a detention officer.

A $1 million bond was ordered on Tuesday.

RELATED: 'What happened to Officer Lee was inexcusable': Sheriff Paul Penzone on death of detention officer