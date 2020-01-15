A man has been charged in the death of a detention officer in October. 

A grand jury has indicted Daniel Davitt for second-degree murder in the death of Gene Lee, a 6-year veteran of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. 

The sheriff's office said Davitt attacked Lee without provocation while Lee was on patrol at Lower Buckeye Jail. 

Detention Officer Gene Lee
Lee's death was the first time the sheriff's office lost a detention officer. 

A $1 million bond was ordered on Tuesday. 

