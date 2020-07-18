Ink to skin celebrating National Tattoo Day in downtown Phoenix

July 17th is National Tattoo Day, and it's a day many use to recognize the long history, culture and unique body art.

PHOENIX — July 17th is National Tattoo Day. A day many use to recognize the long history, culture and unique body art, despite the tough times we’re all coping with.

They often give others a peek into our own story and a window into our history.

"I always tell people it's more of a percent than a number because at this point I feel like I have probably like 75% of my body tattooed," said Apryl Triana, Owner of 27 Tattoo Studio in downtown Phoenix.

The practice of ink to skin has been a passion for Triana for close to two decades. Starting as a young girl watching her mom get tattooed. "She was kind of in the biker scene, and I was a young annoying kid that wanted to hang out in a tattoo shop and I was just really intrigued by it."

The art of tattooing dates back centuries and spans the globe. Each masterpiece often representing something personal.

"It's mostly just memorable moments of my life that I usually get tattooed on me and some stupid ones as well," said Michael Barbeau.

"Life is not much worth living if it can't be enjoyed is something that I live by," said Gene Braxton as he showed his inked quote on his inner bicep.

Triana says tattoos can also express what's taking place right now in society. "People seem to be wanting to celebrate their individuality more right now, so we have seen stuff as far as the Black Lives Matter design."

She says tattooing is for everyone and in a time where people are desperate for an escape from COVID-19 and racism, they can help bring people together.

"We need to all come together even more so and not judge anybody by how they look, or race, or sexual preference they have. It's opening that up for discussion and as far as tattooing goes it will."