Injured man rescued after falling into trench in Phoenix

A worker is recovering after falling into a trench at a site near Central Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A worker is recovering after falling into a trench Tuesday in Phoenix.

According to officials, the man fell into the 8-foot trench after he tripped while working on a construction site near Central Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the man in the trench unable to move, complaining of severe back pain. Phoenix fire said crews quickly isolated the area and denied entry so no one else would fall in.

With the help of some shoring techniques, first responders secured the trench to avoid any further collapse in the trench. Once secure, emergency crews entered the trench and prepped the man for a hoist extrication operation using a ladder truck on the scene.

Officials said the man was safely extricated from the trench and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Authorities added that there were no injuries reported to and rescuers at the scene.

The identity of the worker was not immediately released.

