Initiative aims to connect Valley seniors to loved ones, medical services with free smartphones

PHOENIX — Trying to connect with loved ones is incredibly hard during the “safer at home” phases we’ve all been experiencing.

That’s why Valley doctor Cliff Baker has made it his mission to connect his patients with plenty of ways to stay social while still staying safe.

"I think it's been a real blessing for myself and my husband," Nancy Combs, a phone recipient, said.

Combs is learning to navigate her new smartphone like a rock star.

She admits it's not her strongest skill, but she's grateful nonetheless for the nonprofit organization Novacare and Baker, who is behind the objective to get free smartphones to senior citizens.

"I'm afraid I've gotten spoiled by this and I don't think that I'm going to settle for this little flip phone anymore," Combs added.

"It's been great. Most of them are scared of the technology at first and it's a bit funny to work though those angles and we teach them how to use the phones and how to get on the camera," Baker said.

Baker has been the smartphone whisperer for patients like Combs, who are taken back by the act of kindness during the pandemic.

With so many of his patients in the West Valley, Baker wants to ensure their access to medical help.

"Our goal is to keep our seniors at home and unfortunately keep them away from their family, who might have the virus and be asymptomatic," he added.

Baker said that, after seeing so many patients with safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus, he wanted them to practice dialing in to access telemedicine without leaving home.

"That has been a real tool for me to stay connected because I do have osteoporosis quite badly and I fracture easy," Combs added.

Baker added that it's not just about their physical health, he says their emotional health is just as important.

"It allows them to stay in contact through video visits with their family, Skype and Zoom and just stay connected and not feel alone of depressed by being disconnect," he said.

"I'm so pleasantly surprised that this was offered to us as a patient and for our family," Combs added.