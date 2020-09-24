Infant pulled from backyard pool in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — An infant child was pulled from a backyard pool in Mesa on Thursday and was unresponsive, according to the Mesa Fire Department.
According to Mesa Fire, the child is under 2 years old and fire crews arrived to find the child in cardiac arrest.
It happened near Stapely Drive and McKellips Road.
Mesa Fire has not yet released information on the child’s condition or the circumstances that led to them being in the pool.
This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.