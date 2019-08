PHOENIX — A 9-month-old child is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a bathtub at a home in Phoenix on Saturday.

The infant was "pulseless and unresponsive" when crews responded to the drowning call at a home near 35th and Northern avenues around 3 p.m.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said firefighters initiated "advanced life support" and were able to regain pulses while on the way to the hospital.

No other information was immediately released.