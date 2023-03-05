Infant hospitalized in critical condition after house fire in Phoenix

The fire department said that the baby was taken to the hospital with 1st and 2nd-degree burns. Two other family members were also hospitalized.

PHOENIX — An infant was taken to the hospital with serious burns on Wednesday after a fire at a Phoenix home. Two members of the baby's family are also being treated for smoke inhalation, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Crews were called to a home near 35th and Glendale avenues early Wednesday morning for reports of a structure fire.

Residents in the home evacuated before firefighters arrived but the infant suffered 1st and 2nd-degree burns, the department said. A female child and an adult man were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters were able to enter the house through the roof and extinguish the fire. No firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

