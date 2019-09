An infant was taken to the hospital on Friday after she was found at the bottom of a pool in Gilbert, officials said.

The 18-month-old was breathing and had a pulse when she was transported, the Gilbert Fire Department said.

Her condition was not immediately known.

CPR was being done when fire crews arrived.

The incident occurred near Ray and Lindsay roads in Gilbert.

No other information was immediately known.

