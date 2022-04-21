Chandler to address 'incident' at SRP battery storage facility; area businesses asked to evacuate, some roads will be closed

The facility is located within a Salt River Project substation near 54th Street and Pecos Road.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler city officials are holding a press conference Thursday night to address what they're calling an "incident" at a Salt River substation near 54th Street and Pecos Road.

Officials have not offered any details on what the "incident" is, but said the Chandler Fire Department is working with businesses nearby and SRP to reduce the hazard potential at the site.

Officials said, as a precaution, businesses within roughly a quarter-mile area are being told they need to evacuate the area by 6 p.m. Thursday night.

All Interstate 10 ramps to eastbound Loop 202 will be closed and 56th Street will be closed between Frye and Allison roads by 6 p.m..

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

