In their words: Your Arizona neighbors talk about their mail delays

Delays and slowdowns with the United States Postal Service have frustrated people nationwide, including Arizonans, for months now.

In the past month, the issue has inflated into a potential election issue given the upcoming reliance on mail-in ballots for the November election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump has cast unsubstantiated doubt on the mail-in voting system, but officials in Arizona maintain that the state has done it for years and it is a safe option.

"[Arizona] is a model of excellence for mail-in balloting," Governor Doug Ducey said when asked at a past news conference.

Election officials said security protocol has not changed. Each ballot is checked to make sure it’s the real deal, verifying signatures and the address.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said he is confident in the postal services to be able to deliver the ballots on time for election day.

A spokesman for the post office in Arizona said service “continues to run well in Arizona,” and directed 12 News to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s congressional testimony on Monday.

“The postal service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s ballots securely and on time,” DeJoy said.

Democrats in Washington said the changes under DeJoy's watch since June are causing widespread mail delays, but Republicans dismissed the worries as unfounded.

Lawmakers questioned the removal of mail sorting equipment and drop boxes.

On Monday, Team 12's William Pitts conducted a mail experiment to test the USPS in Arizona with different colored cards he was using as different ballots.

He asked Arizonans with issues to contact 12 News with problems they're having.

Below are some of the responses we received:

12 News viewer Marilee in Casa Grande said she mailed a package to her son in Georgia on the 10th of August, set to be delivered on the 17th. She began to track it when it had been 10 days without delivery.

"Not only did it sit in Los Angeles for 8 days after leaving Casa Grande but was then shipped to Phoenix, which doesn’t make any sense at all," Marilee wrote. "It left Phoenix on the 18th and it went to Jacksonville, Florida, on its way to Georgia. The parcel was delivered to my son [on the 24th] two weeks from the ship date. Never have I experienced such poor service from the Post Office."

Emily in Phoenix has seen similar issues.

"I ordered something from Colorado (one state away) and it was delivered via the way of Minnesota. Then I ordered something from Virginia and it came via North Dakota. I firmly believe that is how they are slowing mail down. The mail appears to be coming in, but via routes that ensure the delays."

Sheri in Surprise says she was mailing a certified letter across the Valley and 10 days later it still has not arrived.

"I dropped off a certified letter to the post office in Tonopah on August 14th. While tracking the package online, it still says as of Aug. 24th "In transit" and has never yet stated 'out for delivery'. I am not sure what is going on. It seems to be stuck at the Phoenix post office for some reason. The letter was going to someone in Gilbert," Sheri wrote.

Gloria in Phoenix wrote that lately, she's had days where she hasn't gotten any mail at all.

"In the past, it was very rare if there was no mail in my box, because of junk mail that is always being mailed out," Gloria wrote. "I'm very fortunate that I am not depending on the mail for any prescriptions as many others are."

Erica Richardson in Phoenix says she has hard cards that normally take days from Texas take almost one week for delivery.

"I've also had an overnight package to New Orleans take 3 days from a Post Office in 85032 (zip code) area," Richardson wrote. "If I want it to be there fast I go to a Scottsdale Post office."

Meanwhile, Sue in Prescott says she hasn't had any issues with USPS service other than usual mix-ups.

"No issues, other than getting neighbors’ mail at times. Post office replacing, not removing big mailboxes," she wrote.

Shelley in Peoria sent in a tracking statement that showed a 1-day priority envelope sent from Tempe to Peoria that took five days for delivery.

One 12 News viewer, a flight attendant, wrote that she is required to have a China Visa in her passport for her job. Due to coronavirus, she can't go in person, so she mailed her passport on Aug. 13 at a Mesa post office via Priority Mail, 1-3 day delivery.

"August 16th it arrived in a Los Angeles distribution center and said it would be delivered on Monday August 17th by 8 p.m. I waited three days, then filed a report on the 20th. Eight days later August 24th at 5 p.m. it was in transit and as of 10:00 a.m. on August 25th still not delivered. This is day 12. Meanwhile, I can’t go to work until I get my passport back. So there is a major problem, just wait until voting ballots start."

Tonya in Mesa noted several recurring deliveries that have all been delayed to her recently including a check she usually receives on the 2nd or 3rd of the month, which arrived on the 12th of August and a meat delivery from New York that was so late the dry ice was gone and the meat went bad when delivered.

"I’d say there are significant issues with our postal service. Not just recently but for the last several months and worsening," she wrote.

