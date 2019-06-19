PHOENIX — The video seen by millions across the world now the subject of a battle of "he said, she said."

What is known is the events started at a Phoenix Family Daughter. surveillance video shows the daughter carrying out a doll, while a police incident report said the man, Dravon Ames, stole some underwear.

The events would conclude around a mile away at a local apartment complex.

RELATED: What we know about the viral confrontation between Phoenix police officers and family

"I was in the house watching TV and that’s when I hear screaming and hollering, and that’s when I went outside," Gary Davis said.

He walked outside to catch the events. He said he saw police draw a gun on a pregnant woman followed later by a confrontation over a baby.

“It’s not worth threatening people’s life like that. This is overkill." Davis said.

Most residents saw police actions in that light, but there were some who believe the police incident report, which says the father Dravon Ames also shoplifted, not just the 4-year-old girl.

"At the end of the day you were shoplifting and you had your child with you... so..." said a neighbor who did not provide her full identity.

No charges have been filed in this case, and yesterday, the family denied shoplifting allegations beyond the doll.