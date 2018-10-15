PHOENIX - A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday after he exited a gas station and was hit by a car.

According to Phoenix PD, Sergio Grimaldo was walking in the gas station parking lot when a car traveling northbound on North 35th Avenue drove off the roadway and into the gas station lot, hitting Grimaldo.

The driver of the vehicle, Shanika Bennett, was about to hit another vehicle when she attempted to brake but was unable to slow or stop because of mechanical issues, according to police. That caused her to veer off the roadway and into the gas station lot.

Bennett also ran into a parked vehicle at a gas pump and a pole.

Grimaldo was transported to the hospital by the fire department in extremely critical condition and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bennett was eventually arrested, because it was determined she was impaired. She was booked on one count of manslaughter.

