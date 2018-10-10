MESA, Ariz. - Hundreds of immigrant families arrived to the Valley this week seeking shelter because Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said it couldn’t hold all those men, women and children without violating federal law.

In a statement to 12 News, ICE said this was happening because the amount of time ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) can hold minors is limited and they’re getting more families than they can handle.

One of those families from Guatemala shared her story with 12 News Tuesday, asking her identity be kept anonymous. She shared the details of her two-and-a-half-week-long escape from death threats and extortion in her home country.

“If I reported them, my whole family would be gone,” the woman said, speaking in Spanish.

This Guatemalan single mother left behind her twin 3-year-old girls, safely in hiding with family, to come to the U.S. with her 8-year-old in search of a better life.

They were among the droves of families ICE said was showing up along the Arizona border.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

ICE Spokesperson, Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe shared the following statement with 12 News Wednesday:

After decades of inaction by Congress, the government remains severely constrained in its ability to detain and promptly remove families that have no legal basis to remain in the United States. As a result, family units (FAMU) continue to cross the border at high volumes and are likely to continue to do so, as they face no consequence for their actions. Prior to releasing a FAMU within the time allotted by judicial decisions interpreting the Flores Settlement Agreement, ICE reviews their post-release plan, including ensuring they have a means to reach a final destination within the United States. This is a time and resource intensive process that can delay the release of a FAMU by several days while ICE confirms bus routes, coordinates with NGOs, and communicates with family members. There is no requirement that this review be conducted, it is a self-imposed process instituted by ICE.

In light of the incredibly high volume of FAMUs presenting themselves along the Arizona border, ICE no longer has the capacity to conduct these reviews without risking violation of the Flores limitations on lengths of stay for minors in both CBP and ICE custody. To mitigate that risk, ICE began to curtail such reviews in Arizona beginning Sunday October 7.

ICE has alerted local and state officials and reached out to NGO partners in the area who are prepared to provide assistance with transportation and/or other services. The safety of those in ICE’s custody remains the agency’s highest priority, with special attention paid to vulnerable populations. Release determinations will continue to be made on a case by case basis.

This single mother of three and her eldest arrived at a Mesa church Sunday, because as written in the statement, “ICE no longer has the capacity,” and “alerted local and state official and reached out to non-governmental organization (NGO) partners in the area who are prepared to provide assistance.”

“When we got there, the first thing was cry because we said, ‘We’re in a church. We feel safer here,”’ the woman said.

Safety seemed impossible when after $4,000, she fell victim to crime, again. Her guide asked for more money to get her and her child across the U.S.-Mexico border, but her family couldn’t pay.

“He left me abandoned at the hotel with a person named Fabian,” the woman said.

She said this stranger took pity on them and put them in touch with someone who helped her get to the other side.

“We arrived to a road, she sped up the car,” the woman said.

Dumped in the desert, she and her child were told to run until they were caught by a CBP agent.

In the week that followed, she and her child were transferred from detention centers in Nogales and Phoenix and were placed in conditions she said weren’t livable.

“My daughter got sick from the food and was throwing up,” she said.

Sunday, she and her child finally arrived to a Valley church, where they were placed with one of the congregation’s families. They were given food, clothing and a comfortable place to spend a few nights as they waited to meet up with their family in the Pacific Northwest.

Still, the woman’s eyes filled with tears Tuesday.

“Half of my heart stayed behind and that’s my daughters,” she said.

The woman planned to ask for asylum during her immigration court hearing scheduled for the following week. If granted, she hopes to bring her daughters with her.

© 2018 KPNX