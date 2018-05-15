A Valley homeowner is on high alert after her home security cameras captured a man in her backyard.

She was jolted out of bed Thursday night by her security system.

"So I heard that and of course my heart starts pounding," she said. "And then it went off again so that's when I called 911 and I said 'Someone's in my yard.'"

That someone appears to be a man in a hoodie and sweatshirt. He's seen in the home security footage picking up a jacket and then smelling it before putting it back down.

"I think he's smelling for drugs," she said. "It's not just to smell to see what kind of fabric softener I use."

So far it doesn't look like the man has taken anything and neighbors have not reported any suspicious activity.

A Facebook post about the incident has hit a nerve with the Ahwatukee community with several people in the neighborhood saying they'll be keeping an eye out for the man this woman believes was also caught in her backyard in footage from December.

"I had some towels and sheets to cover plants so they wouldn't freeze. They were sitting there in a pile and he picked one up and smelled it," she said.

The woman has filed a police report and officers searched her property after this latest incident, but so far, there are not many answers as to why this man was in her backyard and what he was doing.

"I'm scared," she said. "I know he is going to come back."

© 2018 KPNX