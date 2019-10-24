PHOENIX — 'Tis the season for carving faces and other designs into pumpkins before putting candles inside the rotting ghords to celebrate Halloween. It's a wonderful tradition which comes with a very important caveat in many Arizona counties.

"Putting out a pumpkin for a javelina is definitely feeding wildlife," said Amy Burnett with Arizona game and Fish.

Leaving your pumpkins outside in Maricopa County is illegal and you could be fined for doing do. The law is aimed at protecting people from javelinas, which eat pumpkins and most other plants they can find.

"They get aggressive, and they get aggressive fast," Burnett said about a javelina's temperament when feeling threatened.

The Phoenix Zoo feeds pumpkins to its javelina as behavioral enrichment during the holiday season, and "they go wild" for it, according to zoo spokesperson Josh Crabtree.

Crabtree said the version of this gourd in your yard is even more enticing to these wild animals.

"With that pumpkin out front either starting to ripen or the candle lit in it, that's just going to increase that aroma in the air," Crabtree said.

The fine for leaving pumpkins in your yard can vary, but Burnett says it's best not to risk the citation.

