If you receive mysterious seeds from China, you're asked to give them to Arizona agriculture officials

There have been recent reports of people getting packages of seeds from China for no apparent reason.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Agriculture is asking people to reach out to their offices after recent reports of residents receiving mysterious packages of seeds from China for no apparent reason.

The department is asking residents not to throw the seeds away, or worse yet plant them, but to drop them off at several locations so they can determine what they are.

The USDA is working with multiple departments across the country to prevent invasive pests or weeds from reaching U.S. soil.

If you received any seeds without solicitation, you’re asked to drop them off at any of these locations: