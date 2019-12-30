PHOENIX — We're closing in on the end of the year and many people plan to host parties for New Year's Eve. However, one Valley attorney, Marc Lamber, explains that ensuring you know the laws leading up to hosting that event is important so everyone stays safe.

"It's estimated on New Year's Eve that 40 percent of crashes involve drunk drivers," Lamber told 12 News.

That information is coming from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, but he says there are ways to safely enjoy the holiday.

"The worst thing you can do is make a decision when you're drunk and then think you can get home safely and you don't and you do something that you can never forget," he added.

As you prepare to host plenty of friends and family, he says to make sure you have a plan.

"We all know if we're going to be having a party or not so some things you can do is have designated drivers, or have everyone who is coming to the party uber or taxi to the party," he said.

This way you prevent the potential of becoming a statistic.

"On New Year's, the risk of being involved in a car accident with someone who's drunk, the danger is skyrocketed," Lamber said.

In Arizona, there's a social host immunity law. However, that doesn't apply to anyone under the legal drinking age.

"Your kids are there and their friends are there, and you serve someone who's 19-years-old and that person goes out and gets in a car and hurts someone then you are potentially on the hook for serving them," he added.

The best way to head into the new decade is to also designate a party host to make sure there are non-alcoholic beverages and food available to have a safe and happy new year.

