TEMPE, Ariz. — A family is now left without a husband and father after a deadly crash on the US 60 this week.

The Department of Public Safety said motorcyclist Mike Trousdale was hit and killed Monday near McClintock Drive. DPS tells 12 News they are investigating the crash, and are working to figure out if it's accidental or criminal.

"I don't know how to get him back. That's the worst part. There's nothing you can do to bring them back," Heather Riggio, Trousdale's wife, said.

Riggio said Trousdale loved his motorcycle and always drove it. He was driving home Monday when he was struck. Riggio is now looking back at the words her husband told her.

"He was like, 'Babe, If I die on a motorcycle, know I died happy,'" Riggio said. "I believe it, you know, and that definitely gives me some solace you know, to know that he died happy."

Trousdale lived a life for others, Riggio said. Trousdale was a Navy veteran and award recipient for pulling someone out of a burning car.

"He just loved people,' Riggio said. "He just really loves life. Any party, any get-together, always front and center, always wanting to make sure everybody's having a good time."

Riggio's home is now filled with memories of her husband. Pictures and mementos fill her living room. But she is still looking for Trousdale's vest that he was wearing at the time of the accident.

