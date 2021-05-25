'If I could just hug you one last time': Valley family bids emotional farewell to 4-year-old girl who died after finding a loaded gun

The Gonzalez family bid an emotional farewell to 4-year-old Karyn on Tuesday. The little girl died after shooting herself with an unlocked gun at a Tempe home.

TEMPE, Ariz. — With matching white tribute shirts and a purple teddy bear wearing the last dress Robert Gonzalez bought his daughter, family gathered to give 4-year-old Karyn Maria Gonzalez a last farewell on Tuesday.

“I’m not supposed to outlive my child. I’m not,” said Robert Gonzalez, with a tremble in his voice as he fought back tears. “Baby daddy loves you. But I just wish you were here.”

The unbearable pain of only having been granted four years of life with his daughter daunt Robert Gonzalez, who says there were many things left to tell his “little princess.”

“I love you baby, if I could just hug you one last time, one last time, and I cannot do that,” he said.

Losing a child is something no parent can ever prepare for. Karyn was Robert Gonzalez's only child.

The father reminisced on the “four wonderful years that are unforgettable, tattooed in [his] soul” as family remembered Karyn’s infectious smile.

“She was a sweet little girly girl,” said Jessica Gonzalez, one of Karyn’s aunts. “Today will be a celebration of her life.”

One of Karyn’s cousins, 7-year-old Inna Gonzalez, shed tears as she recalled the “fun times [they] played together” at her house.

“We loved to watch TV, we loved to watch movies and YouTube,” she said.

Tempe police say Karyn unintentionally shot herself with a gun, which was unlocked and placed underneath a piece of furniture by an adult sibling at her mother’s apartment.

Robert Gonzalez and Karyn’s mother are separated. On the day of the shooting, the father says he was supposed to be with his daughter that day, but he had to work.

“If she had been in my hands, there would had been no such way my baby would had gone to heaven so quickly,” he said as he made a plea for someone to be held accountable.

The case will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review of charges, police said.

Although in deep sorrow, Robert Gonzalez remains strong, promising to protect his daughter after her death.

“I will get through this, and see to it you get justice,” he said.