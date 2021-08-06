The first Eegee's to come to the Valley will be in Gilbert and they are holding a hiring event this weekend.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from an October 2020 broadcast.

If you've spent any time in Tucson, you probably heard about or experienced Eegee's, a Tucson-based, quick-service restaurant that serves up iconic frozen fruit drinks and sub sandwiches.

Eegee's was started in Tucson in 1971 when the founders purchased a vending truck to serve their frozen lemonade drink at high schools, sporting events and concerts. The truck was eventually retired when the business expanded to restaurants.

For years, rumors have been floating around that an Eegee's, which has 27 locations throughout Tucson and Casa Grande, would be opening a location in the Valley.

It was announced Tuesday that those rumors are finally becoming reality in July.

The Valley store will be in Gilbert located at Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive.

The company also announced that it will be hiring for over 60 positions, for both front and back of the house, and that it is holding a two-day job fair on June 12 and 13.

Interviews will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Candidates can visit the Gilbert location for a guaranteed interview. Those unable to attend the job fair can also apply online.

Ahead of the restaurant's opening, Eegee's will be hosting surprise pop-up events around the Valley to give residents who have not experienced the drink before their first taste. Follow Eegee's on Instagram for dates, times and location updates.