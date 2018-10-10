As Future once said, "Nobu, Nobu, Nobu, Nobu, Nobu, Nobu." But the rapper, and many others, will have the chance to throw private dinners not just in L.A., but now in the Valley too.

Nobu is going to open its first-ever Arizona restaurant at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Nobu Scottsdale will be located just outside the mall's luxury wing, which according to a release, will be "anchored by Neiman Marcus."

According to the release from Macerich, the group that owns the Scottsdale Fashion Square, the menu will include Nobu's "famed signature dishes" along with menu items created "exclusively" for Arizona.

“Scottsdale is such a beautiful area, and Fashion Square is in the center of it all,” said Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in a release. “We look forward to bringing guests the Nobu signatures they have come to love, along with some very special dishes that will only be available at Nobu Scottsdale.”

The iconic Nobu restaurant group, with locations around the world, was founded by partners Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper.

“Design is very important to us, and we are happy to be opening in a property that is so focused on creating a beautiful and welcoming environment," Chef Nobu said. "I always say: good food, good service, beautiful design. That is what makes customers feel part of something special.”

