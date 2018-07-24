Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving Homeland Security agents near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

Special agents shot at a man who tried to ram them with his car, according to a Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson.

The special agents were in the course of a narcotics investigation, according to the ICE spokesperson.

Two suspects were taken to the hospital after the shooting, Phoenix PD said.

Phoenix PD is the lead investigative agency, while ICE is looking into the shooting.

Sky 12 flew over the scene of the shooting around 3:30 p.m. There appeared to be a pool of blood on the pavement and blood on the door of a silver sedan in a parking lot.

Police officers were seen speaking to a man in a red shirt next to a police vehicle.

This is the 54th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2018.

