PHOENIX- Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released dozens of families at a north Phoenix church Monday evening.

Cell phone video obtained by 12 News shows ICE buses outside Shadow Rock United Church of Christ with adults and kids getting off. The north Phoenix church has given sanctuary to immigrants fearing deportation in the past.

The President of the board of Shadow Rock, Liz Curry, says they’ve already taken some immigrants to a bus station to help them reunite with loved ones, but they were still housing about 100 immigrants Monday evening.

ICE released a statement saying in part they have an incredibly high volume of families presenting themselves along the Arizona border, so it no longer has the capacity to conduct reviews without risking violations on lengths of stay.

Curry says it’s the first time ICE has dropped off so many immigrants at once at their sanctuary church, she says they were already providing sanctuary to a couple other immigrants before ICE arrived with the large amount of immigrants Monday.

Volunteers, including a doctor and a nurse rushed out to assist as others prepared snack packs for kids.

Food, showers and clothing are also being provided for the immigrant families.

Curry says they don’t usually get a lot of notice from ICE when they request help to house immigrants, and it’s usually groups of about 10 to 25 at a time, she says, but Curry hopes these families can be reunited with their loved ones within the next 24-36 hours.

She says ICE contacted their senior minister to indicate they were releasing between 750 and 1500 immigrants, about 100 of them were dropped off at Shadow Rock.

© Exclusive to KPNX