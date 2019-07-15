PHOENIX — Deportations of immigrants by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly began across the country Sunday.

The operation is targeting nine cities nationwide and around 2,000 immigrants.

Even though Phoenix was not expected to be among the cities that are a focus for the raids, tensions remained high in the Valley over the weekend.

On Friday night, protesters and police in Phoenix clashed. Sixteen people would be arrested.

“They came in illegally, we are taking them out illegally,” President Donald Trump said about the scheduled operation.

According to NBC News, a “handful” of immigrants have been detained and the roll-out of the raids have been gradual.

Luis Gutierrez, a son of immigrants, said he is ashamed of the country's actions.

“They are treating people that look like me, people that look like my mom, people that look like my neighbors, and they are treating them in many inhumane ways," he said.

Even though Phoenix is not among the targeted cities, activist groups like Poder in Action are reaching out to tell families what to do if ICE knocks on their door, including to not let agents in their homes without a warrant.

