PHOENIX — Ice Den is asking the public for information about a robbery that took place at its Chandler location early Sunday.

Ice Den Chandler wrote on Facebook that a trailer was taken from the ice skating rink near 56th and Harrison streets at 5:30 a.m.

The trailer, the business said, had gear for the Arizona Bobcats youth hockey program.

"Teams are devastated by the situation and now scrambling to prepare for the season," part of the post read.

The Arizona Coyotes also put out a PSA on its Twitter page, asking for help.

The business said a video showed a Toyota Sequoia with the license plate in the back window of the driver’s side.

The license plate on the trailer is an Arizona plate, 24341C.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Chandler Police Department's non-emergency silent tip line at 480-782-4440.